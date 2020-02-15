Five Christians in Northern India Arrested on False Forced Conversion Charges

India(International Christian Concern) – On Tuesday, Feb. 11, five Christians from India’s Uttar Pradesh state were taken into police custody after being falsely accused of engaging in forced religious conversions. According to local Christians, police eventually released all five, but only after three were kept in police custody overnight.

The incident took place in Udaypatty village, located in the Jaunpur district, at approximately 12 noon as local Christians were gathered for a prayer service. According to Sunder Bhardwaj, one of the Christians arrested, a mob of radical Hindu nationalists accompanied by two police officers from the Barasti Police Station arrived and disrupted the prayer service shortly after it had started.

Police and members of the mob then took Gopi Patel, Dukhiram Maurya, Sunder Bhardwaj, Umesh Kumhar, and Surender Prasad Kashyap into custody. All five were taken to the Barasti Police Station after radicals accused these men of engaging in forced religious conversions.

