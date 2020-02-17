At Least 24 People Killed at Church Attack in Burkina Faso

(Evangelical Focus) — At least 24 people were killed, including a church pastor, by unidentified gunmen who attacked a church in northern Burkina Faso, local officials said on Monday.

The attack took place on Sunday during a worship service at a Protestant church in the village of Pansi in Yagha, a province near the border with Niger. Attackers separated men from women.

“A group of armed terrorists attacked the peaceful local population after having identified them and separated them from non-residents,” regional governor Colonel Salfo Kabore, told news agency AFP.

