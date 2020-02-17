Bodies of Two Nigerian Christians Murdered by Militants Dumped Together on Roadside

(Barnabas Fund) — The bodies of two kidnapped Christians, seminary student Nnadi Michael and Bola Ataga, wife of a local doctor, were found dumped at the same location in Kaduna State, Nigeria, on Jan. 31.
Nnadi Michael (18), was abducted from a seminary residence in Kakua on Jan. 8, along with Piusm Kanwai (19), Stephen Amos (23), and Peter Umenukor (23). The militants also looted valuables from the building.
The seminary confirmed in a statement released on Jan. 31 that three of the students had been released, but Nnadi Michael had been found dead.
