Christian Psychiatrist Says Gender Ideology Is ‘a Variant of Atheistic Humanism’ Enthroning Self as god

MADRID — A Christian psychiatrist and author in Spain says that the current fad of gender self-identification is really “a variant of atheistic humanism” where one enthrones himself as his own god.

Pablo Martinez of the RZ Foundation for the Dialogue between Faith and Culture told Evangelical Focus in an interview published this week that society has replaced absolute truth with the more subjective “my truth.”

“The root of the conflict is not cultural or ideological, it is a moral one. Ultimately, it is not a matter of a new philosophy, but a matter of who has the authority in my life and in the world. Does anyone rule up there or can I rule?” he explained.

“A strong earthquake has shaken the foundations of Western civilization, because in the last 30 years the foundation and nature of the truth have amazingly changed. The change is summed up in one sentence: ‘Truth is dead; long live to my truth!’”

When asked about gender identity and its affect on the family and society, Martinez similarly advised that the crux of the matter is that self sits on the throne instead of God.

“In the midst of this moral landscape, gender ideology is nourished by two of these consequences: individualism and self-deification. If the truth is within me, then I am the truth,” he outlined. “Let’s observe the subtle parallel of this idea with Jesus’ statement ‘I am … the truth and the life’ (John 14: 6). This usurpation feeds the fantasies of omnipotence that the human being has always had: ‘You will be like gods.’ This is extremely attractive.”

Martinez said that gender ideology “does not affect only sexual behavior or family ethics,” but is “a whole system of values, a worldview with many features of a secular religion.”

“It is ultimately a faith in yourself, a variant of the atheistic humanism that enthrones the ‘I’ as its god,” he explained. “It is very significant that one of its favorite words is ‘empowerment.’ Empowering means ‘getting power.’ That is its dream, its untouchable idol. If I can empower myself, then I can do with my life what I want.”

As previously reported, the hair care brand Pantene, owned by Procter & Gamble, released a series of “BeautifuLGBTQ” videos on social media in December, which featured the thoughts of those who identify as “transgender.”

“My journey has been this expression of defiance, an expression of boldness. I’m going to do what makes me feel good,” stated M.J., who identifies as neither male or female and goes by “they/them/theirs.”

In 2017, a female elementary school teacher in Massachusetts announced to parents that she would be ‘transitioning’ into a man, also telling local radio station WBUR, “I think there are all kinds of ways to be in this world. And I believe that I also have the right to bring my most authentic self, as do [the students].”

In 2017, then-eight-year-old child drag performer Nemis Quinn Mélançon-Golden, who uses the stage name “Lactatia,” said in a video released by LGBT in the City that if one’s parents won’t let them do what they want, they “need new parents.”

“Anyone can do what they want in life,” he stated. “It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks. If you want to be a drag queen and your parents don’t let you, you need new parents. If you want to be a drag queen and your friends don’t let you, you need new friends.”

During his interview with Evangelical Alliance, Martinez, who once served as the president of the Spanish Evangelical Alliance, pointed to a quote from “The Brothers Karamazov”: “If God does not exist, everything is allowed.”

But Martinez also mourned that the sentiments of individualism, utilitarianism and hedonism are likewise creeping into contemporary churches, in that the mindset is often to do what makes the congregation feel good, and to not tell others how to live or to limit their “freedom.”

“If the truth is not so important and what counts are the experiences (feelings and sensations), then it is possible to choose the best of each religion and make an ‘à la carte menu,’ according to one’s personal needs,” he lamented. “Those are the new forms of spirituality, which in fact is neo-paganism.”

“That is why the principle ‘Ecclesia semper reformanda’ (the Church always reforming) is so important,” Martinez concluded. “We need to be always alert, so that ‘no one takes you captive by philosophy and empty deceit’ (Col. 2: 8) and willing to ‘contend for the faith that was once for all delivered to the saints’ (Jude 3).”

Jesus said in Luke 9:23, “If any man will come after Me, let him deny himself and take up his cross daily, and follow Me.” He added in Luke 14:27, “And whosoever doth not bear his cross and come after Me cannot be my disciple.”