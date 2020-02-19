Siblings of Missing Indonesian Pastor’s Wife Plead With Govt. to Help Find Their Sister

KUALA LUMPUR (FMT News) — The siblings of Indonesian Ruth Sitepu, who has been missing together with her husband pastor Joshua Hilmy since November 2016, are pleading with the Malaysian authorities to help locate her.
Ruth’s sister, Ram Ram Elisabeth, said Ruth is a responsible and caring person, and she would always respond to their messages.
“We miss her very much. We hope the Malaysian government and the Malaysian people will help us find her.” …
“We are desperate to know what happened to our sister and brother-in-law,” she said.
