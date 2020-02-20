Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in US Nearly Double to 29 After Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship

By on No Comment

(Fox News) The arrival of American evacuees from a virus-plagued cruise ship docked in Japan nearly doubled the number of coronavirus cases on U.S. soil to 29.

Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China.

Two charter flights carrying 340 passengers who had been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship arrived at military bases in California and Texas late Sunday and early Monday. All but one of the coronavirus-positive evacuees are at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The State Department announced later that 14 of the evacuees received confirmed they had the virus but were allowed to board the flight because they did not have symptoms. They were being isolated separately from other passengers on the flight, the U.S. State and Health and Human Services said in a joint statement.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

,

Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in US Nearly Double to 29 After Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship added by on
View all posts by Editor →