Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in US Nearly Double to 29 After Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship

(Fox News) — The arrival of American evacuees from a virus-plagued cruise ship docked in Japan nearly doubled the number of coronavirus cases on U.S. soil to 29.

Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China.

Two charter flights carrying 340 passengers who had been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship arrived at military bases in California and Texas late Sunday and early Monday. All but one of the coronavirus-positive evacuees are at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The State Department announced later that 14 of the evacuees received confirmed they had the virus but were allowed to board the flight because they did not have symptoms. They were being isolated separately from other passengers on the flight, the U.S. State and Health and Human Services said in a joint statement.

