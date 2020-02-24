2 Newborns Found Dead at NJ Recycling Plant Just 6 Hours Apart

(Cafe Mom) — Workers at a recycling plant in New Brunswick, New Jersey, made two chilling discoveries this week, just hours apart from one another.

According to the New York Post, police were called to the Colgate Paper Stock Recycling Processing Facility around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, where they found the body of a newborn. But as if that weren’t tragic enough, just six hours later, they discovered a second body on the property — also identified as a newborn child.

Details of the shocking discovery are still scarce, as police continue to investigate who the newborns are and why they might have wound up there.

According to the Post, it’s still unclear how exactly the babies died, as autopsy results are still pending from the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Main image: PIX-TV screenshot