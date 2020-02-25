Mother of Captive Christian Schoolgirl Leah Sharibu Joins Protest on Day Marking Second Year Since Abduction

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) — Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of 16 year-old schoolgirl Leah Sharibu, joined a protest outside the Nigerian High Commission in London, organized by CSW to mark the second anniversary of her daughter’s abduction and call on the Nigerian government to do everything in its power to secure her release.

Leah Sharibu was the sole Christian among 110 schoolgirls abducted by the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) faction of Boko Haram from their school in Dapchi, Yobe state on Feb. 19, 2018. While her surviving classmates returned a month later following government negotiations, she was denied her freedom for refusing to convert as a precondition for release.

Speaking outside the Nigerian High Commission, Rebecca Sharibu said: “Today Leah has spent two years in captivity. We don’t know where Leah is, we don’t know the condition or the situation that Leah is in. I want to thank you once again for the encouragement I receive from all of you, and plead with you to continue praying until Leah is out.”

“I’m pleading with [the UK] government and with our Nigerian government, with President Buhari … to fulfill his promises that he has made to me personally, that he is going to rescue Leah and ensure that she is released, and not just Leah, all the others in captivity.”

