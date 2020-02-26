Christian ‘Blasphemy’ Cases Could Rise Under Pakistan’s New Social Media Law

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Wasifff/Wikipedia

(Barnabas Fund) Pakistan’s government approved a new law to monitor online platforms on Jan. 28, which would require social media companies to remove any “unwanted and slanderous” online content within 24 hours, or six hours in “emergency cases”, prompting concerns over “blasphemy” accusations.

Any company failing to share any data or remove any content under the Citizen Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules could be blocked or fined up to 500 million rupees (£2.5 million; $3.2 million; €3 million).

Prime Minister Imran Khan reassured business leaders on rule changes and urged them to continue operations in Pakistan.

A Barnabas contact flagged that this law could be a new route to falsely accuse Christians of “blasphemy.” “We already warn Christians to be careful of what they are posting. Christians are in danger of attack or arrest if potentially ‘offensive’ content is found on their Facebook pages, even if it was posted by someone else,’’ he said.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

, ,

Christian ‘Blasphemy’ Cases Could Rise Under Pakistan’s New Social Media Law added by on
View all posts by Editor →