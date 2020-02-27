A Farmland for Persecuted Hmong Christian Couple in Vietnam

(International Christian Concern) Chao Vang* and his wife are ethnic Hmong who resided in Son La province in the Northwest region of Vietnam. Their faith in Christ in August 2018 turned their lives upside down.

He soon was taken by village administrators and forced to recant his faith several times. After he repeatedly refused, a shaman was brought to his house and he was asked to perform Hmong traditional worship rituals. Yet, he still refused to comply.

Seeing his persistence, several villagers came to his house in October and tied him up. The village elder slapped him six times and requested someone to burn chili peppers and blow the acrid, spicy smoke towards Chao Vang’s eyes. …

Another villager said that if Chao Vang wanted to worship Christ, he should be expropriated and expelled from the village.

