Coronavirus Concerns for Iranian Christians at Home and in Prison

(Article18) — There are growing concerns in Iran about the potential for coronavirus to spread quickly within Iran’s overcrowded prisons, where at least 17 Christians are currently incarcerated as a result of the peaceful practice of their faith.

There have already been reports of infections in at least three prisons within the country.

IranWire reported that a Gonabadi dervish — another oppressed religious minority — said that he and eight other political prisoners had been taken to a tiny cell to make room for a quarantine area.

This comes as the coronavirus crisis continues to deepen in Iran, with Iran’s deputy health minister and an MP among the high-profile figures to have been infected.

