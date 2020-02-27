Coronavirus Concerns for Iranian Christians at Home and in Prison

(Article18)— There are growing concerns in Iran about the potential for coronavirus to spread quickly within Iran’s overcrowded prisons, where at least 17 Christians are currently incarcerated as a result of the peaceful practice of their faith.
There have already been reports of infections in at least three prisons within the country.
IranWire reported that a Gonabadi dervish — another oppressed religious minority — said that he and eight other political prisoners had been taken to a tiny cell to make room for a quarantine area.
This comes as the coronavirus crisis continues to deepen in Iran, with Iran’s deputy health minister and an MP among the high-profile figures to have been infected.
