Man Throws Stones at Marian Shrine in Mexico After His Prayer for Miracle Not Answered

(Daily Mail) — A parishioner destroyed a Virgin Mary shrine at a church in western Mexico after his alleged prayer for a miracle was not answered.

The incident took place Monday morning at the Guadalajara Cathedral in Guadalajara, Jalisco, after a fellow churchgoer had finished praying.

A church surveillance camera recorded the moment the man, identified by the Guadalajara police as Jorge, 38, placed a backpack on the floor next to a column and pulled out two stones as the woman walked away from the altar area next to a set of candles. …

Mexican outlets reported that Jorge addressed his miracle prayer wish to Our Lady of Guadalupe several months ago before returning this week to carry out the vengeful attack.

