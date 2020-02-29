Ten Attacks on Indian Christians in Days Leading Up to Trump Visit

(Barnabas Aid) Church leaders have called for increased protection for religious minorities in India after Christians were targeted in a spate of at least ten attacks in the days leading up to a visit by American President Donald Trump.

The two-day presidential visit began on Feb. 24 amid escalating violence in northeast Delhi, with at least 22 people killed and more than 200 injured in renewed rioting over controversial new citizenship legislation.

The Religious Liberty Commission of the Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI) registered ten incidents of hate crime and violence against Christians, including mob attacks, police intimidation and the disruption of worship services, between Feb. 20 and 23.

Vijayesh Lal, national director of the Religious Liberty Commission, said violent incidents had become a “regular phenomenon for Christians in many parts of India” on weekends, especially on Sundays.

