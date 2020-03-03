Abortion Rights Advocates Display Depravity Over Another ‘Joke’ Abortion TikTok Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A video posted to TikTok that led viewers to believe that a young woman was celebrating her abortion — but was revealed to be the continuation of a “joke” about those who say that Plan B is tantamount to abortion — has generated controversy online, with a number of abortion “rights” advocates posting depraved remarks surrounding the murder of the unborn in the womb.

The :20 production, posted by user cpcake21, is entitled “Abortion Time: Take 2,” and centers on a woman named Ashley. According to reports, cpcake21 had posted a video last month showing her friend obtaining Plan B, which some believe is an abortifacient — a conviction that the girls scoffed.

As the contraception “abortion” did not work, the latest post shows Ashley’s friend holding a positive pregnancy test as she asks her how she feels. It then cuts to Ashley showing her pregnant belly.

“Nervous laugh” is written across the screen as Ashley giggles in the car after arriving at Planned Parenthood. However, Ashley sheds her nervousness as the next clip shows the contrast between herself and a couple who were somberly sitting inside, leaning on each other and holding hands.

“There’s two abortion moods,” the video states, then cutting to Ashley fist pumping with exuberance.

The posts ends with Ashley lying on the table in a gown as she obtains an ultrasound. The song “Scared” by Jeremy Zucker plays in the background. “Don’t be scared/I’m right here …”

According to reports, Ashley did not obtain an abortion, although the video insinuated that she did, which outraged many viewers who took the TikTok montage at face value. Some expressed disgust that the matter of abortion was handled so flippantly and depicted with celebration, no matter what one’s views.

“Knowing that this was all a ‘joke’ to get views for her TikTok account, I can say that this was done in extremely poor taste,” one commenter wrote. “You can stand on either side of the debate regarding abortion, I’m just saying that it’s a serious matter that at least deserves respect.”

“I do find ‘celebrating’ or joke videos a tad ghoulish,” another opined.

“I hope these girls’ parents see this video!” one viewer exclaimed.

Advocates for abortion “rights” also chimed in with their remarks, some of which made light of the murder of the innocent unborn.

“Good for you, girl. Scrape that [expletive] out,” one commenter wrote.

“Deletus the fetus,” another posted.

“You’re actually looking at a turd. Hahahaha,” a third wrote of the ultrasound.

“That’s not a celebration. She didn’t even have cake!” another jested.

“I would be celebrating with her,” one remarked.

“This is how I felt when I got my abortion. Left and ate falafel and drank a bottle of champagne. It was a good day,” another posted.

“Abort all the babies and mind your [expletive] business!” another exclaimed.

Others tagged the Facebook groups “I’ll Dedicate My Next Abortion to You” (10.5K members), “If The Fetus Doesn’t Want to Be Aborted, It’s Free to Leave on its Own” (3.5K members), “As a Former Fetus, I Support Abortion” (11K members) and “Sounds Like You Think That Women Are Nothing More Than Incubators But Okay” (8K members).

As previously reported, last month, another teenager posted a “joke” abortion video last month, later explaining that she only went to the doctor because she was constipated and “ya’ll don’t know how to take jokes.”

The short video began by showing the teen looking at her stomach in front of a mirror, with the caption, “Finding out my baby’s gender today.” The next clip represented her arriving at the doctor’s office, with the sentiment, “Kinda nervous.”

The young woman then recorded herself as she was having her gown tied. A photo showed her obtaining an ultrasound. On the screen appeared the words, “It’s a …”

The video then cut to footage of the teen opening an envelope with a friend, which would suggest to the viewer that she was learning the gender of her baby. As she opened the paper inside of it, she turned to her friend with large eyes and gaping mouth as if in shock.

The teen then flipped the paper around excitedly to reveal the word “Borted.”

Jesus said in Matthew 15 that sin begins in the heart, from evil thoughts to fornication to murder, hence man’s need to have his very nature changed by the regeneration of the Holy Spirit.

“That which cometh out of the man, that defileth the man,” He explained. “For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness — all these evil things come from within, and defile the man.”

The late preacher Lee Roy Shelton also once wrote in “The Crimes of Our Times”, “Life is cheap today to the average individual, but not to God. … God is concerned about that baby in the mother’s womb; He gave it. It came into being, I know, by normal process of a male’s and female’s being joined together as one, but it was God who gave the life in conception, and God alone has the right to say when it should be taken away.”

“God’s Word says in Psalm 127:35, ‘Lo, children are an heritage of the Lord, and the fruit of the womb is His reward. As arrows are in the hand of a mighty man, so are children of the youth. Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them.’ Children are a heritage of the Lord; God alone gives little children; therefore, woe be unto that woman or man who destroys them, whether in the womb or out of the womb.”

“Let each one of us who knows the Lord in reality cry unto God for revival and an out-pouring of God’s Spirit upon us in this hour. O that confession of this sin would go up before God and a true work of repentance be worked in every heart that is guilty of it, and that this will be shown by a turning from the wicked practice and trusting the Lord Jesus Christ for cleansing by the merits of His precious blood!”