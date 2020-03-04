Members of Two Evangelical Churches in Madrid, Spain Affected by Coronavirus

By on No Comment

Virus
Photo Credit: Qimono/Pixabay

(Evangelical Focus) Two evangelical churches located in the cities of Torrejón de Ardoz and Leganés (both in the Madrid area), have registered cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) among their members.

The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Spanish Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, reported on Monday morning a case in Torrejón de Ardoz that was related to what he described as a “religious group.” In answers to questions of a press conference, he later added that he was referring to an evangelical group, without specifying the name of the church.

Meanwhile, Spanish news website Protestante Digital learned about a church in Leganés of which three church members have been hospitalized — and others are in quarantine. The leadership of this second church confirmed that the cases are being monitored by the health authorities of the Community of Madrid government, following all recommended protocols.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

, ,

Members of Two Evangelical Churches in Madrid, Spain Affected by Coronavirus added by on
View all posts by Evangelical Focus →