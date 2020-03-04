Members of Two Evangelical Churches in Madrid, Spain Affected by Coronavirus

(Evangelical Focus) — Two evangelical churches located in the cities of Torrejón de Ardoz and Leganés (both in the Madrid area), have registered cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) among their members.

The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Spanish Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, reported on Monday morning a case in Torrejón de Ardoz that was related to what he described as a “religious group.” In answers to questions of a press conference, he later added that he was referring to an evangelical group, without specifying the name of the church.

Meanwhile, Spanish news website Protestante Digital learned about a church in Leganés of which three church members have been hospitalized — and others are in quarantine. The leadership of this second church confirmed that the cases are being monitored by the health authorities of the Community of Madrid government, following all recommended protocols.

