Two Pakistani Christians Shot, One Attacked With Ax Over Church Construction Dispute

(Barnabas Aid) — Two Christian men were shot in the head and one was attacked with an ax on Feb. 2 during a church building construction dispute between the Masih family and some Muslim neighbors, in Sahiwal, Punjab province. …

The Masih family wanted to provide a building for the local Christian community, numbering at least 120 in the Muslim-majority area.

“There is no church in our village. We gather in the house of a local pastor for weekly prayers. We wanted to facilitate the women and elderly who couldn’t travel each Sunday to the nearby city,” they said.

