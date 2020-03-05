Two Pakistani Christians Shot, One Attacked With Ax Over Church Construction Dispute

(Barnabas Aid)— Two Christian men were shot in the head and one was attacked with an ax on Feb. 2 during a church building construction dispute between the Masih family and some Muslim neighbors, in Sahiwal, Punjab province. …
The Masih family wanted to provide a building for the local Christian community, numbering at least 120 in the Muslim-majority area.
“There is no church in our village. We gather in the house of a local pastor for weekly prayers. We wanted to facilitate the women and elderly who couldn’t travel each Sunday to the nearby city,” they said.
