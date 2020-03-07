Indian Evangelist’s Family Beaten in His Absence

India (International Christian Concern) On Feb. 20, an Indian evangelists’s mother, wife and 11-month-old son were beaten when he was not found at home when a radical group descended on their house.

Podiya Tati, an evangelist in Chhattisgarh, was meant to be the target of the attack but was away working at the time.

The animists who attacked his home were seeking him out because he was attending a church several miles away from his home and was not attending the villages’ festivals.

The attackers also destroyed about a year’s supply of food that the family had stored, along with personal identification documents and a borewell that had just been installed in January to store water. When the six assailants left, the threatened that they would be back to kill Tati when he returned.

