Italian Churches Suspend Worship Services, But Call Upon Christians to Face Coronavirus With ‘Trust, Not Fear’

(Evangelical Focus) — Italy has become the epicentre of the Covid-19 crisis in Europe, as the death toll in the country soared to 366 on Monday, with around 7,300 people more infected.

In the Northern region of Lombardy, more than 10 million people are under new quarantine rules. The government has announced the closure of schools, universities, public buildings and other meeting places. These measures will last at least until the beginning of April.

On Sunday, “in the ‘red zone,’ churches suspended services in obedience to mandatory rules,” Giacomo Ciccone, president of the Italian Evangelical Alliance told Evangelical Focus. Elsewhere in the country, about half of evangelical churches also decided to put their meetings on hold, opting for “online streaming or recordings” instead. …

How can Christians in other parts of the world pray for the crisis in Italy? “Ask the Lord that the Covid-19 challenge may represent a breakthrough for our spiritual asleep country,” says Ciccone. “Pray that a spiritual and social revival with lasting positive effects may happen” and “pray that Italian creativity will prevail against the many challenges we are facing.”

