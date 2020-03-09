US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 22, Americans Warned to Avoid Cruises

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(The Weather Channel) — U.S. officials on Sunday warned the elderly and people with underlying health issues to stay off cruises and reconsider air travel just as one cruise ship hit by the coronavirus prepared to dock in Oakland, California, and another waited off Florida’s east coast for test results on two crew members.

The U.S. State Department on Sunday also said, “U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship.”

Also Sunday, the top U.S. expert on infectious diseases said regional lockdowns on parts of the country could become necessary to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which has now killed at least 22 people in the United States.

During an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that “anything is possible” when asked about what measures could be enacted in the U.S. to help prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Continue reading this story >>