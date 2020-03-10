Chinese Christians in Spain Discuss Discrimination From Those Who Equate Chinese With Coronavirus

Chinese Christians in Spain
Photo Credit: Jonatan Soriano/Evangelical Focus

(Evangelical Focus) The Chinese Christian Church has 34 communities throughout Spain, with more than 7,000 members.

In this local church alone, more than 350 people gather each week, in the two worship services they celebrate on Sunday mornings and in the afternoon. …

Our meeting with some leaders of the Chinese Christian Church in Spain comes shortly after hearing about a young man from Singapore who was beaten in London. His assailants shouted, “I don’t want your coronavirus in my country.”

According to Sun, “When we go to work, we notice discrimination. People look at us. Many think that the Chinese are carriers of the virus. There has always been racism, suspicious looks, insults, negative comments. Those who are racist, will always be, and the coronavirus is just one more excuse.”

