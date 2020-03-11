Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota Proclaim ‘Abortion Provider Appreciation Day’

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota declared March 10 to be “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” in recognition of a local abortion facility that he called “an essential part of our community,” and the city council of Saint Paul, named after the apostle Paul, voted unanimously to “celebrate the courage” and “high-quality care” of those who murder unborn children.

“Every day, abortion providers like Whole Woman’s Health deliver high quality care in the face of harassment and threats to abortion access at the federal and local levels,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. “I’m proud to recognize today as Abortion Provider Appreciation Day to celebrate Whole Woman’s Health as an essential part of our community.”

Whole Women’s Health has been in operation in the city since 2012, and according to its website, it offers abortions up to nearly 24 weeks (6 months) gestation, as well as birth control and testing for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Abortion pills cost $675, and surgical first trimester abortions are $700.

Second trimester abortions cost up to $2,500 depending on the child’s gestational age.

Surgical abortion for first trimester abortions customarily include the methods of aspiration curettage, suction curettage and manual vacuum aspiration, which involve using suction to forcefully rip the baby from the womb and into a tube.

Second trimester babies are removed by dilation and evacuation, also known as dismemberment abortion, and involve ripping the alive baby piece-by-piece from the womb and then re-assembling his or her body on a tray to ensure that no body parts were left behind.

Whole Woman’s Health has facilities in seven states and estimates having upwards of 30,000 women a year walk through its doors. The chain identifies itself as a “feminist healthcare management company committed to providing holistic care for all.”

The Minneapolis facility applauded Frey’s proclamation on Tuesday, remarking in a statement, “When our elected officials recognize the work we do as providers to deliver abortion care, our communities are healthier and safer. We are so grateful to Mayor Frey for recognizing Whole Woman’s Health, and for all the work his administration has done to support reproductive health care access in Minneapolis.”

According to reports, Abortion Provider Appreciation Day was first declared in 1996 to recognize the death of David Gunn, an abortionist who was killed in 1993.

“The Saint Paul City Council recognizes March 10, 2020, as Abortion Providers Appreciation Day to honor Dr. Gunn’s memory, to combat the stigma that many abortion providers and clinic staff face, and to celebrate the courage, compassion, and high-quality care they provide,” the Saint Paul resolution states, according to the Minnesota Sun.

The resolution was passed last Wednesday via a vote of 7-0, with council members Rebecca Noecker, Nelsie Yang, Dai Thao and Jane Prince sponsoring the proposal.

“The Supreme Court of the United States now contains a majority of justices who may not interpret the Constitution to provide protection for the right to end a pregnancy and may overturn or severely limit Roe v. Wade, which includes the threat of patients and abortion providers being arrested and sent to jail,” the document states.

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, took to Twitter about the matter on Thursday, expressing dismay that a city would want to celebrate abortion.

“I believe we should protect human life from conception to natural death. But why would the St. Paul city council choose to ‘celebrate’ abortion?” he asked. “Some may think it’s a necessary evil, but to celebrate abortion is bizarre.”

As previously reported, a number of abortion advocates have “celebrated” their abortions and have encouraged others to do so.

In 2018, the “Thank God for Abortion” float appeared in the 2018 New York City Pride parade.

“[A]utonomy is where we meet as a queer community. That’s what it’s about—I have a right to do what I want with this body,” said organizer Viva Ruiz. “This is a march in independence from a police state; a break from subjugation. That’s where we meet. Physical personhood. Autonomy.”

“And that’s where the joy comes in. We celebrate our right,” Ruiz continued. “I celebrate your right to have 20 abortions. I’ll throw you a party. Or zero. It’s a celebration.”

That same year, Amelia Bonow, the founder of the “Shout Your Abortion” movement, released a book featuring stories from women who were “not sorry” for their abortion.

“One in four of us have had lives that were determined in monumental ways by our abortions, and the vast majority of us do not regret our decisions,” it states.

Bonow also wrote an article in 2015, published by Salon, entitled “My Abortion Made Me Happy: The Story That Started the #shoutyourabortion Movement.” The piece, which used profanity and crude language, expressed no remorse for the ending of her unborn child’s life after finding herself pregnant out of wedlock, but rather only bold-faced pride.

“I’m telling you my story plainly, proudly, flippantly even, because we have all been brainwashed to believe that the absence of negative emotions around having an abortion is the mark of an emotionally bankrupt person. It’s not,” she wrote. “I have a good heart and my abortion made me happy.”

In January, a profane and vulgar art exhibit called “Abortion Is Normal” went on display in New York City, featuring paintings, photographs and other creations from over 60 abortion “rights” advocates, including a piece of “artwork” that featured a drawing of a woman’s private parts, and a photograph of a topless woman giving the middle finger.

Jeremiah 17:9 says of the human heart in its unregenerated Adamic nature, “The heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked. Who can know it?” It is why Jesus said in John 3:3, “Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”

Scripture also teaches that men and women are to glorify God with their bodies, and no longer live in autonomy unto themselves, but to give their all to Him.

2 Corinthians 5:15 reads, “He died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto Him which died for them and rose again.”

1 Corinthians 6:20 also states, “For ye are bought with a price: therefore, glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.”

Romans 6:13 and 19 instruct, “Neither yield ye your members as instruments of unrighteousness unto sin, but yield yourselves unto God, as those that are alive from the dead, and your members as instruments of righteousness unto God. … [F]or as ye have yielded your members servants to uncleanness and to iniquity unto iniquity, even so now yield your members servants to righteousness unto holiness.”