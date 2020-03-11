Indian Pastor Tied to Tree and Beaten for Hours

Hyderabad, India
(International Christian Concern) A pastor in India’s Karnataka state was hospitalized after enduring a brutal assault by more than 150 radical Hindu nationalists. According to local sources, attacks on pastors have dramatically increased in recent weeks due to police inaction.

On Sunday, March 1, Pastor Manju Keralli was leading a worship service in Bennakoop village, located in the Gadag district of Karnataka. Suddenly, a mob of radical Hindu nationalists wearing t-shirts that said “Jai Sri Ram” broke into the service.

According to Pastor Keralli, the radicals hurled abusive language at the Christians, physically assaulted those present, and destroyed the church’s instruments and furniture.

“I fell to the ground after receiving several punches and kicks,” Pastor Keralli told International Christian Concern (ICC). “Then, they dragged me out of the meeting hall, tied me to a tree outside, and further released blows and punches. They took me to two other places in the same village and tied me to an electrical pole and a pillar in the marketplace.”

