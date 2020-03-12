Vietnamese Christian Released From Prison After Nearly 16 Years

(International Christian Concern) International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that an ethnic Montagnard Vietnamese Christian, Y Ngun Knul, was released from prison last week. He was imprisoned for almost 16 years for demanding land rights and religious freedom.

Y Ngun Knul was arrested and imprisoned on April 20, 2004, and issued an 18-year sentence which was later reduced. He was arrested for launching protests calling for a Protestant church that was shut down by the authorities to be reopened and for the members of his community to be allowed to live according to their traditions.

“As those rights were being taken away, people were becoming upset, and so I called on everyone to take part in the protests. As a result, I was arrested and sentenced to 18 years in prison,” Knul told Radio Free Asia (RFA).

