Iranian Christian’s Exile Extended by 11 Months

By on No Comment

(Article18) A Christian convert serving two years in internal exile in a remote southeastern Iranian city has had his exile extended for a further 11 months due to alleged unauthorized leave of absence.

Ebrahim Firouzi, who is 34, began his exile on Nov. 12, just two weeks after returning home from six years in prison because of his Christian evangelism.

He was sent to the remote city of Sarbaz, 1,000 miles from his home in Robat Karim, near Tehran, and told to travel there at his own expense and to remain there for two years, signing in every day to prove his presence.

However, shortly after arriving, Ebrahim requested a short furlough from the local authorities to travel to the city of Hamedan, west of Robat Karim, to sort out some family affairs that he hadn’t been able to attend to in the short time between his release from prison and journey into exile.

