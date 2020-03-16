Members of Congress Call for Release of American Pastor Detained in India

(International Christian Concern) – U.S. Members of Congress have sent a letter to India’s foreign secretary calling for the immediate release of an American pastor who has been detained in India for the past five months. In October 2019, Pastor Bryan Nerren, from Tennessee, was arrested by Indian officials after being accused of violating the country’s Foreign Exchange Management Act.

According to the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), Pastor Nerren and two other pastors from Tennessee arrived in India on Oct. 5 to attend two conferences in India and Nepal. ACLJ reports that Pastor Nerren was then targeted and arrested by Indian customs agents after he told them he was a Christian.

After the three pastors arrived in New Delhi, Pastor Nerren was detained by customs agents while proceeding through the domestic security check for a flight to Bagdogra. According to ACLJ, the pastor was carrying funds to cover the expenses for the two conference as well as the two-week trip for himself and the other pastors. Customs agents questioned Pastor Nerren about the funds and their usage for about an hour.

Continue reading this story >>