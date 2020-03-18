New UK Guidelines for Asylum Recognize ‘Real Risk’ of Persecution for ‘Ordinary’ Iranian Christians

(Article18) — The UK’s new guidelines for asylum cases involving Iranian Christian converts acknowledge there is a “real risk” of persecution for “ordinary” Christians in Iran, and not just leaders or those with a “particularly evangelical zeal.”

The guidelines have been updated to reflect the findings of a November court hearing for an Iranian referred to as “PS,” whose claim was ultimately rejected but whose case is likely to prove extremely significant for many future claims.

“PS Iran” is now the reference case for claims involving Iranian Christian converts, replacing the case of “SZ and JM” back in 2008, when the risk to “ordinary” Christians was found to be “insufficient” for refugee protection.

Since then, the situation for Christian converts in Iran was acknowledged to have “markedly deteriorated.”

