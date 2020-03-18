Utah Earthquake Causes Angel Moroni Atop Mormon Temple to Lose Trumpet

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As a 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook Salt Lake City Wednesday morning, it also damaged an icon of one of the word’s most recognized false religions, causing the statue of the Angel Moroni — on the top Salt Lake City temple of the LDS Church — to drop its trumpet.
Placed on the top spire of the most famous temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 1892, the arm photos show that the trumpet is gone and as well as part of the statue’s arm. Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said there was some minor damage to the building, including displacement of the building’s smaller spire stones.
