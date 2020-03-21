Tulsa Pastor First Person to Die of Coronavirus in Oklahoma

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TULSA, Okla. (WGAL-TV) — A Tulsa pastor with no known underlying health problems is the first person to die from the coronavirus in Oklahoma.

Merle Dry, 55, worked for Metro Pentecostal Church for more than 20 years before his death.

Metro Pentecostal Church said Dry was in good health before he died. He was fighting a cold before he contracted the virus on Tuesday, according to the church. He caught pneumonia as a complication from COVID-19 and passed away on Wednesday.

