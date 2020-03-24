Chinese House Churches Shut Down After Violent Raids

(Bitter Winter) On Dec. 1, 2019, more than 200 public security personnel and officials from the government of Lanxi city in the eastern province of Zhejiang stormed into a house church meeting venue. After shutting off electricity, they ordered the congregation to stop gathering.

When the believers in the venue complained about the invaders’ brutal behavior, the violence didn’t subside. On the contrary, more people were beaten. A young man was so severely hit that he could not stand up. His mother stepped forward to prevent officers from beating him but was pushed to the ground, injuring her arm. The venue director was also ruthlessly beaten.

Several believers were taking photos, but their cellphones were confiscated. The police also seized the church’s donation box and forcibly escorted the director and three believers to the local police station for questioning, where they were ordered to sign applications to join the state-run Three-Self Church.

