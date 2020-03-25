Spanish Prosecutors Launch Investigation After Bodies Found Inside Senior Homes

(El Pais) — The situation inside Spain’s senior homes, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic, is even more dramatic than previously thought.

On Monday, Defense Minister Margarita Robles revealed that the army’s Emergency Military Unit (UME), which is providing these centers with medical and cleanup assistance, has found “seniors in a state of complete abandonment, when not directly dead in their beds.”

Late on Monday, public prosecutors announced an investigation into allegations that there are “elderly people, some of them sick, living in extreme conditions and with poor hygiene” at senior residences. Reports of deceased residents will also be investigated, and prosecutors will determine whether there is any criminal liability. …

But workers at these centers complain that they are being forced to work in dangerous conditions, without proper equipment, that funerary services are showing up late to collect bodies and that protocols prohibit care home staff from touching them in order to prevent further contagion.

