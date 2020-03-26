Ga. Coronavirus Patient Says He Thought He Might Not Survive, But Then He Felt God ‘Breathe Life’ Into His Lungs

(Insider) — At times Clay Bentley struggled to breathe. A fever cramped his body, making him feel week and unable to stand up on his own. He could feel his lungs fill up with fluid.

Bentley, of Rome, Georgia, had been hospitalized with the coronavirus since March 6. …

“What kept me going? I just have had to spend a lot of time with the Lord,” Bentley told Insider, while waiting to be discharged. “I’ve never been this sick in my entire life. … He’s healed my body and I’m ready to be a witness. I’m ready to be alive for Him.”

Bentley is in his late 50s and has rheumatoid arthritis, but remains active. He’s an avid golfer and sings in a church choir. It was the night after he’d sung in a 100-person choir at The Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville, Georgia, on March 1 that he woke up with a fever and shortness of breath.

