New Zealand Passes Law Decriminalizing Abortion

(BBC) — New Zealand’s parliament has passed a bill decriminalizing abortion and allowing women to choose a termination up to 20 weeks into a pregnancy.

Voting to remove the procedure from the country’s Crimes Act changes a law that has been in force since 1977.

Previously, two doctors were required to approve an abortion – and this could only happen if there was a “serious danger” to the pregnant woman’s health.

The bill passed on its third reading by 68 votes to 51.

