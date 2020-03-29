‘We Must Obey the Rule of God’: Four Arrested Outside of N.C. Abortion Facility Amid Gov. Stay-at-Home Order

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Triad City Beat) — Police arrested four men today who were [ministering] outside of an abortion clinic and attempting to speak with family members.

In a Facebook Live video (above) posted by the Charlotte-based anti-abortion group Love Life, a man can be heard saying, “Hey guys, we’re in Greensboro right now. We were in Charlotte earlier this morning. And we got a report that in Greensboro, the police have pushed against people being out here to pray, even though we’re doing social distancing. So, we just came up here because they basically they ran off the prayer walkers. They ran off the sidewalk counselors. And the abortion center remains open.”

Three minutes later, the video shows an encounter with two Greensboro police officers outside of A Woman’s Choice, the abortion clinic, on Randleman Road.

“I’m gonna tell you now: You need to return to your vehicles,” Lt. DW Knott says. “You’ve got a choice now to make. You can choose to comply with what I’m telling you, or you’re going to be charged…. Right now, I am giving you a command to leave this location.”

“We must obey the rule of God, and not of man,” an unidentified [man] responds.

