Four Pastors Arrested at NC Abortion Facility Amid Gov.’s Stay at Home Order, Second Arrest Since Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four pastors in North Carolina were arrested Monday morning and a fifth was issued a citation as they were praying distanced apart from each other at a restaurant parking lot adjacent to an abortion facility. Two leaders of Love Life Charlotte and an attorney were also arrested. The arrests mark the second since Saturday over Gov. Roy Cooper’s “Stay at Home” order, as abortion facilities have continued to operate but small numbers of Christians have not been allowed by police to pray outside of them.

“We came out here to the parking lot as individuals to pray for the most vulnerable among us at the abortion center here in Greensboro,” Love Life Charlotte Executive Director Justin Reeder explained in a Facebook live video following their release.

He said that five of the men walked over to the facility as a mobile ultrasound unit was parked alongside the street offering free help and hope to the women entering.

“It’s a sad day when abortions are deemed essential in our society,” Reeder stated. “We could have been hanging out at the liquor store this morning [or] we could have been driving our wives here to have abortions and it would have been completely fine [with the police]. We would have had no kickback. Nobody would have been cited for anything.”

“But because we were here in Jesus name offering hope and help to those families there, we were apprehended and we were arrested.”

He said that because Christians were outside the abortion facility on Saturday, six mothers and/or fathers changed their minds and decided to let their child live.

One of the pastors, identified as Isaiah, said that he told the officers who inquired about his presence that he was helping to rescue people who are dying.

“What makes this time an urgent time is that people are scheduled to die today,” he said. “If no one was scheduled to die today, then there would be no reason to be here. … [But] people were murdered today. That’s just an unfortunate truth. They’re dead already. And we play a part in stopping that.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.