Megachurch ‘Holy Ghost Bartender’ Arrested for Holding Services With Up to 500 Against County Coronavirus Order

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida prosperity preacher Rodney Howard-Browne, known for the “Holy Laughter Movement” out of which he referred to himself as the “Holy Ghost bartender,” was arrested on Monday for holding two services with up to 500 people on Sunday despite a county coronavirus order limiting gatherings to 10 people.

According to reports, Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that they had spoken to leadership of The River at Tampa Bay Church about the continued meetings, expressing social distancing concerns, but the Howard-Browne held services anyway.

“Because of the reckless disregard of public safety and after repeated requests and warnings, I worked with our state attorney, Andrew Warren, to obtain a warrant for unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules, both of which are second degree misdemeanors,” Chronister said during a press conference, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“Our goal here is not to stop anyone from worshiping,” he added, “but the safety and well-being of our community must always come first.”

Howard-Browne defended the gathering on Sunday, stating that those in attendance had come of their own free will.

“Last time I checked, bottle stores are still open in Tampa. … Medicinal weed places are open last time I checked. I believe there are abortion clinics open in some areas,” he also said. “Who’s been to a store this week? Didn’t you see how many people are in there?”

“So, people say, ‘They’re going to come to your church and die.’ Well, listen. I can’t control what people do six and a half days of the week. How do you know where they got the virus? [What if it was] the last shopping cart you held?” Howard-Browne asserted.

He said that he was following Scripture’s command not to forsake the assembly (Hebrews 10:25).

But Chronister, who was visibly upset on Monday, said that Howard-Browne’s “reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week in danger.”

“I’d remind the good pastor of Mark 12:31, which said there’s no more important commandment than to love thy neighbor as thyself,” Warren also stated. “Loving your neighbors is protecting them, not jeopardizing their health by exposing them to this deadly virus.”

On March 15, Howard-Browne asked his congregation to greet those around them, while also noting that it was a no-no.

However, his attorneys argue that The River at Tampa Bay Church took “extra precautions” on Sunday, ensuring that each person who came through the door used hand sanitizer while staff used gloves, and families were distanced feet apart from each other in the auditorium and elsewhere.

The church also purchased a $100,000 hospital grade air purification system in order to kill microbes.

Browne was released Monday afternoon after paying $500 bail. He has been charged with unlawful assembly and violating quarantine orders during a public health emergency.