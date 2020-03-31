Latin American Churches Offer Their Premises for Community Needs During Coronavirus Pandemic

(Evangelical Focus) — The Christian Alliance of Evangelical Churches of Argentina (ACIERA) sent a letter on March 24 to President Alberto Fernández, saying that its “places of worship, multiple facilities, resources and volunteers are at the service of the country for anything it needs.” …

In Colombia, the pastor of the Ríos de Vida Church, Miguel Arrázola, made the two churches of his congregation available to the city of Cartagena and the entire Bolívar region.

In a letter sent to Vicente Blel, governor of Bolívar and the mayor of Cartagena, William Dau, the pastor offered his facilities for the care of those who are infected with coronavirus, or for any need the citizens and authorities might have.

“The objective is to turn it into a food, medicine and hospital material warehouse. There are 4,000 square meters of construction, plus six hectares, for the different possibilities that may come, including placing hospital beds there,” Arrázola told Latin American news website, Evangélico Digital.

