Republican-Appointed Judges in Ohio, Texas Reject Halts on Abortion During Coronavirus Crisis

By

Photo Credit: Alejando Heredia

CINCINNATI (Toledo Blade)  A federal judge has temporarily banned Ohio officials from using a public-health order forbidding nonessential surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic to restrict providers from performing abortions within the state.

The ruling by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett, appointed to the bench by then-President George W. Bush, was issued Monday evening just hours after Planned Parenthood, Preterm Cleveland, and other providers had asked the court to intervene.

The judge’s order will last for 14 days, unless he changes it. …

In Texas, the ruling was issued after state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said abortion was included in a statewide ban on nonessential surgeries.

But U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, also a Bush appointee, said the “Supreme Court has spoken clearly” on a woman’s right to abortion.

