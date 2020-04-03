Church-Linked Group Distributes Free Lunches to Workers at Madrid Field Hospital

(Evangelical Focus) The NGO Remar, linked to the Body of Christ Evangelical Church in Spain, distributed in one day more than 300 lunches to healthcare workers, military personnel, and authorities who work at the IFEMA building in Madrid where a field hospital has been set up due to Covid-19.

As a part of their emergency service, Remar S.O.S. volunteers in gloves and masks have set up a food stand at the entrance of the building. On the first day of action they served more than 300 lunches to healthcare workers and authorities “that work 24 hours a day without any time to eat or rest.”

According to Daniel Diaz, the Remar representative in charge of the operation, they plan to be here every day until the state of alarm is lifted.

This service sprang forth from another initiative that the organisation had also started at the beginning of this crisis in order to help the homeless throughout Spain. Other initiatives to help marginalized people have been carried out by evangelical churches and organizations in various cities (assistance, food distribution, etc.).

