Health Care Workers Join Together on Hospital Helipads to Pray for Staff and Patients

Photos have been shared online of health care workers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee and Jackson South Medical Center in Florida joining together to pray on their helipad for those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle as well as the patients suffering from the illness.

“This is how we started our morning today. Our team said a prayer, asking God for guidance and protection while we are at work, and to keep us and our families safe,” Danny Rodriguez, senior emergency room technician at Jackson South Medical Center, said in a post shared by the Jackson Health System.

A photo showed eight medical workers on their knees on the rooftop helicopter platform.

“When you have a few extra minutes at work, you take the time to go to the helipad and pray,” also posted nurse Angela Gleaves, who works at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

“We prayed over the staff in our unit as well as all of the hospital employees. We also prayed over the patients and their families during this trying time. We also prayed for all of our colleagues around the world taking care of patients,” she explained.

Gleaves said that she and her co-workers could “feel God’s presence in the wind.” She and four other nurses stood on the rooftop helipad to join together in prayer.

The photos were of encouragement to viewers, who remarked that they found the sight refreshing.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



“God bless all of you and thank you for your prayers. May God have mercy on this nation!” one commenter wrote.

“We need this! It would be awesome if we started a 10 a.m. prayer time every day to pray for patients, medical staff, and anyone and everyone affected by this right now,” another remarked.

One pointed to Scripture, which states in Matthew 18:20, “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”

As previously reported, a video recently posted to social media showed medical workers appearing on the roof of Cartersville Medical Center in Georgia as hundreds of vehicles surrounded the hospital, playing praise and worship from their car radios as well as prayer.

Some honked their horns or held or erected signs such as “thank you; praying for you,” “praying hands” and “stay strong.”

“Hundreds of Georgia community members came together to hold a prayer circle around HCA Healthcare colleagues at affiliate Cartersville Medical Center,” HCA Healthcare posted to social media. “From the safety of their own cars, families tuned in to a local radio station and lifted up heroes on the front lines of COVID-19 and those that are healing inside the hospital.”

“Standing in solidarity, a group of healthcare heroes greeted the packed parking lot from the roof of the hospital.”