Pa. Woman Faces $200 Ticket for ‘Going for a Drive’ in Violation Gov. Wolf’s Stay-at-Home Order



(PennLive) – A 19-year-old York County woman went out for a drive just to get out of the house for awhile on Sunday evening and was circling her way back home when she was stopped by two state police cars.

They cited her for violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order that took effect in York County two days before.

Anita Shaffer is now faced with what appears to be a ticket of at least $202.25 for breaking the state’s Disease Control and Prevention Act of 1955. She pleaded not guilty and intends to take up the matter before a magisterial district judge.

