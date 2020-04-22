Demand for Bibles Soars in North Korea Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

(Voice of the Martyrs Korea) — Statistics on the spread of the coronavirus inside North Korea are the subject of considerable speculation among governments, media and aid agencies, but according to Voice of the Martyrs Korea representative Dr. Hyun Sook Foley, one fact is well established: Demand for Bibles in North Koreans has increased sharply during the pandemic.

“It’s not only masks and medicines that have been in high demand from North Koreans in North Korea and Northeast China,” says Representative Foley. “In the first three months of 2020, we have already distributed close to 2,000 audio Bibles in the area, which is double the quantity that we distributed in the same period last year.”

Foley notes that Voice of the Martyrs Korea does not do mass distribution of audio Bibles inside North Korea and China but instead distributes them one at a time through specially trained workers to individuals who indicate a desire to receive them.

She attributes the surge in demand to what she describes as “a desperate search for any kind of hope amidst the very real possibility of death due to infection” on the part of North Korean people.

