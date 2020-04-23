COVID-19 Aid Distributed to Victims of Recent Fulani Attacks in Nigeria’s Plateau State

(Church in Chains) — Stefanos Foundation, a Church in Chains partner, has begun distributing aid to needy Christians in Plateau state, Nigeria. The state has been under lockdown because of the coronavirus since April 10 and Christian victims of recent violent attacks have received no government aid.

A team from Stefanos distributed relief packages to families who lost loved ones and homes in attacks by Fulani militants in recent weeks in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state in Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

The aid packages, funded by Church in Chains, were packed in buckets. Each bucket contained rice, beans, vegetable oil, garri (flour grains that can be mixed with water), maggi (widely-used cube of pressed spices), salt, sugar, tomato paste and also some clothing and shoes.

Mark Lipdo, director of Stefanos, said: “It was an emotional moment yesterday [Sunday] when a team from Stefanos Foundation visited some victims of the recent attacks. The victims who came out in their numbers warmly received the team as they sat patiently to listen to them.”

Jesus said in Matthew 25:35-40, “For I was an hungred, and ye gave Me meat. I was thirsty, and ye gave Me drink. I was a stranger, and ye took Me in. [I was] naked, and ye clothed Me. I was sick, and ye visited Me. I was in prison, and ye came unto Me.”

“Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, ‘Lord, when saw we Thee an hungred and fed thee? Or thirsty and gave Thee drink? When saw we Thee a stranger and took Thee in? Or naked and clothed Thee? Or when saw we Thee sick, or in prison, and came unto Thee? And the King shall answer and say unto them, ‘Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these, my brethren, ye have done it unto Me.'”

