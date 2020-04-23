Dutch Supreme Court Allows Euthanasia for Advanced Dementia Patients

THE HAGUE (Reuters) — The Dutch Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that doctors could legally carry out euthanasia on people with advanced dementia who had earlier put their wishes in writing even if they could no longer confirm them because of their illness.

The ruling is a landmark in Dutch euthanasia legislation which up to now had required patients to confirm euthanasia requests. This had not been considered possible for mentally incapacitated patients like advanced dementia sufferers.

“A doctor can carry out an [earlier] written request for euthanasia from people with advanced dementia,” the Supreme Court said in a summary of its decision.

