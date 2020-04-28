‘Thank You, Jesus’: Pa. Woman Who Spent 11 Days on Ventilator Credits God, Prayer for Recovery From COVID

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman is crediting God and the prayers of her family and friends for pulling her through a battle with the novel coronavirus as it was thought that she might not survive.

Lisa Fields, a custodian at Hutchinson Elementary School in Uniontown, told local television station WTAE that she spent 11 days on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Uniontown Hospital.

“They were preparing my family for me not to come out of the ICU. It was that bad,” she explained.

Fields doesn’t remember much about the battle, except for walking in the hospital entrance and later waking up.

“I text her every single day,” co-worker Terri Landman said. “Even when she was on a ventilator, I texted her every day that we love her [and] we’re praying for her. That you’ve got this, and with the good Lord, she’s come through.”

On Saturday, Fields went home after 30 days of hospitalization, a happy day that one staff member called a “blessing” and “ray of hope.”

She had two groups cheering for her: the doctors and nurses who lined the hallway as she was wheeled to the exit, and her friends and co-workers who gathered outside with signs such as “We love you, Lisa” and “Welcome home, Lisa.”

Fields says she was moved by the outpouring of support.

“[It’s] wonderful,” she remarked before leaving the hospital with her husband. “Just so much love. I just don’t know what to say.”

What Fields did say was that it was the prayers of those friends and family — and of course the Lord answering those intercessions — that pulled her through.

“I’m just thanking God that I’m here, because many prayers went up for me, and I know that’s the reason I am here,” she affirmed.

Fields similarly said of those within the Laurel Highlands School District, “I love them — each and every one of them that prayed for me.”

“[T]hank God that I’m here,” she joyed. “Thank you, Jesus.”

View the local news report on Field’s story here.

As previously reported, a number of coronavirus patients have unashamedly credited the Lord with their recovery.

Last month, Georgia resident Clay Bentley said that he felt God “breathe life” into his lungs, telling the media, “What kept me going? I just have had to spend a lot of time with the Lord. I’ve never been this sick in my entire life. … He’s healed my body and I’m ready to be a witness. I’m ready to be alive for Him.”

Geneva Wood, a 90-year-old woman from Washington State, told reporters that God gave her the strength to overcome the coronavirus, and that she couldn’t have made it without Him.

“His hands were on my body, and I could feel His presence — that I could wake up and feel these hands, and I went back to sleep,” she told CBN News. “And through the night, as I’d wake up, I couldn’t see His face but I could feel His hands and knew He was with me. And I made it through the night.”

Barbara Killiebrew of Georgia also publicly proclaimed that God had given her a second chance, outlining that during her police escort home from the hospital, she thought to herself, “It could have been a funeral, but instead, God has it turned around for a celebration.”

And a pastor from Northern Ireland recorded a video to tell the world how God had sent a housekeeper to his hospital room to pray for him, and he soon began to recover.

“[A]s he stood at the door — he couldn’t touch me — he began to ask God, the Holy Ghost, to visit me. He began to ask God to heal my body and touch my lungs,” Lee McClelland remembered. “He stood in that doorway and pleaded with God almighty to spare my life and to continue to use me.”

The housekeeper even later brought the exact items that McClelland had been secretly praying for once his food cravings returned.

“Don’t tell me that God doesn’t know. God knows our every need; He knows our every desire,” McClelland told viewers. “He’s an incredible savior, who even down to the finer details of life, when His son desired a packet of Tayto prawn cocktail [crisps], God sent a cleaner …”

Psalm 62:5-8 reads, “My soul, wait thou only upon God, for my expectation is from Him. He only is my rock and my salvation. He is my defense. I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory. The rock of my strength and my refuge is in God. Trust in Him at all times, ye people, pour out your heart before Him. God is a refuge for us. Selah.”