Christian Relief Groups Working to Protect Thousands in Greek Refugee Camp During Pandemic

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: EuroRelief

(Evangelical Focus) — Fear of the coronavirus has also come to the Moria refugee camp in Lesbos (Greece), prompting several Christian organizations to take steps to protect the nearly 20,000 people crowded into the camp.

According to a report published by Human Rights Watch on April 20, the refugee camps on the Greek islands, especially the one in Moria, “are not prepared for Covid-19.” All those interviewed for the report described an “extreme agglomeration” as well as “extremely poor water and sanitation conditions.”

These conditions, in some areas of the refugee camp, have been reduced to one faucet for every 1,300 people, one toilet for every 167 and one shower for every 200, Doctors Without Borders informed.

Evangelical Christian organizations such as Christian Refugee Relief, i58, REMAR, EuroRelief and Global Aid Network (GAiN) are operating in the Moria refugee camp. The last two (EuroRelief and GAiN), working together, have decided to begin an emergency mission to fight against the effects of Covid-19 within the refugee camp.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Christian Relief Groups Working to Protect Thousands in Greek Refugee Camp During Pandemic added by on
View all posts by Evangelical Focus →