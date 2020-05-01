Christian Relief Groups Working to Protect Thousands in Greek Refugee Camp During Pandemic

(Evangelical Focus) — Fear of the coronavirus has also come to the Moria refugee camp in Lesbos (Greece), prompting several Christian organizations to take steps to protect the nearly 20,000 people crowded into the camp.

According to a report published by Human Rights Watch on April 20, the refugee camps on the Greek islands, especially the one in Moria, “are not prepared for Covid-19.” All those interviewed for the report described an “extreme agglomeration” as well as “extremely poor water and sanitation conditions.”

These conditions, in some areas of the refugee camp, have been reduced to one faucet for every 1,300 people, one toilet for every 167 and one shower for every 200, Doctors Without Borders informed.

Evangelical Christian organizations such as Christian Refugee Relief, i58, REMAR, EuroRelief and Global Aid Network (GAiN) are operating in the Moria refugee camp. The last two (EuroRelief and GAiN), working together, have decided to begin an emergency mission to fight against the effects of Covid-19 within the refugee camp.

