Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Claims: ‘Abortion Is an Essential Healthcare Service’

(Christian News Network) — During his women’s town hall event on Tuesday, which featured 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, current Democratic candidate Joe Biden claimed that abortion is an “essential healthcare service” during the coronavirus pandemic and that states shouldn’t be “using public health crises to infringe on a women’s constitutional rights” to abortion.

“[W]e need to ensure that women have access to all health services during this crisis. Abortion is an essential health healthcare service. It’s being used as a political wedge right now and it shouldn’t be,” he said during the livestreamed broadcast, during which Clinton endorsed his run for the presidency.

“The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association agree that it shouldn’t be categorized as a procedure that can be delayed. It can’t,” Biden continued, appearing to be reading from a script. “And in this case, healthcare delayed means healthcare denied. States should not be using public health crises to infringe on a women’s constitutional rights.”

He also remarked earlier in the event that “[w]omen’s access to reproductive healthcare is increasingly in jeopardy.”

Clinton nodded throughout his remarks, later stating that “every form of healthcare should continue to be available, including reproductive healthcare for every woman in this country.”

Biden’s campaign also released an outline of his “plans to support women” during the COVID pandemic, which used some of the exact language Biden read during his town hall.

“[S]everal states have used the crisis as an excuse to restrict women’s access to reproductive health, including timely and essential abortion care. The Trump Administration and all states must ensure all women have access to all the health care they need,” it asserts.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



“States should not be using a public health crisis to infringe on women’s constitutional rights. If Biden was president today, he would put science over fiction and ensure states treat abortion as the essential health service it is. This builds on his existing women’s health care agenda,” the plan states.

“As president, Biden will call on leaders globally to ensure that ‘essential services’ — including sexual and reproductive health clinics, domestic violence shelters, and abortion service providers — remain available to serve women.”

A page on Biden’s website, called “Women for Biden,” similarly explains that — if elected — among Biden’s objectives are to codify Roe v. Wade into law, to reinstate federal Title X and Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, and to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funds from being used for abortion (with exceptions).

As previously reported, during a vice presidential debate in 2012, Biden, a Roman Catholic, outlined that while he personally believes that life begins at conception, he doesn’t want to “impose” his view on others.

“Life begins at conception in the Church’s judgment. I accept it in my personal life,” he said. “I refuse to impose it on equally devout Christians and Muslims and Jews, and I just refuse to impose that on others …”

“I do not believe that we have a right to tell other people that — women — they can’t control their body. It’s a decision between them and their doctor. In my view and the Supreme Court, I’m not going to interfere with that,” Biden stated.

However, as previously reported, Christians throughout history have decried abortion as murder, no matter the reason. The late preacher Lee Roy Shelton wrote in “The Crimes of Our Times” in a section on abortion:

“When killing anyone, the murderer is guilty of taking the life which God has given, and therefore he is ‘playing God’ by saying when and how a man should die. But God doesn’t look lightly upon those who try to take His place.”

“God has given us the Sixth Commandment as a fence about human life to preserve it, for it is sacred to Him. Yes, the Bible declares human life to be sacred. It is a divine creation, mysterious and magnificent in its beginning and possibility, utterly beyond the control or comprehension of any human being. It is never to be taken away at the will of anyone, for how can they tell the full meaning of that life and what it will bring forth?”

“The revelation of God made to man out of His blessed Word proves that He has purposes for every individual and for the [human] race, stretching far beyond the present moment or manifestation; and to terminate a single life is to set yourselves up as wiser and superior to God. The immensity of the issues of death is so great that there can be no sin against humanity, and accordingly, against God, greater than that of taking a human life.”

Please visit Christian News Network’s Outlaw Abortion page to help us work to abolish the worldwide holocaust.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>