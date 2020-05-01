Johnson County, Illinois Sheriff: ‘We Will Not Force Any Business to Close’

VIENNA, Ill. (WSIL) — Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak announced Thursday evening his department’s stance on enforcing the extension of Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a post on the department’s Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Department said,
“We will not force any business to close or arrest anyone for conducting business. We will not arrest anyone for sitting in the park or riding in a boat with their family and friends.We will not restrict anyone from letting their wife vacation in Florida. If you do not feel comfortable entering a business at this time, then don’t. Let’s all use some common sense and be respectful to others.”
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!