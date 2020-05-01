Johnson County, Illinois Sheriff: ‘We Will Not Force Any Business to Close’

VIENNA, Ill. (WSIL) — Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak announced Thursday evening his department’s stance on enforcing the extension of Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Department said,

“We will not force any business to close or arrest anyone for conducting business. We will not arrest anyone for sitting in the park or riding in a boat with their family and friends.We will not restrict anyone from letting their wife vacation in Florida. If you do not feel comfortable entering a business at this time, then don’t. Let’s all use some common sense and be respectful to others.”

