Fla. Church to Give Out 53,000 Pounds of Food During Drive-Through Distribution

(Pensacola News Journal) — Jubilee Church in Pensacola will do its part during the pandemic to feed the needy when it distributes 53,000 pounds of food Saturday morning.

Partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast, Jubilee Church and Pensacola Caring Hearts will hold a drive-thru food distribution service between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday — or until all the food has been handed out — at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds.

The food should help approximately 2,000 local families in need.

“As this pandemic continues, it continues to create stress and hopelessness on the families in our community,” said Jubilee Church Executive Pastor Tim Fox. “This is why we are excited to have this opportunity to do another major free food distribution for our community.”

