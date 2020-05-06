Fla. Church to Give Out 53,000 Pounds of Food During Drive-Through Distribution

By on No Comment

(Pensacola News Journal) — Jubilee Church in Pensacola will do its part during the pandemic to feed the needy when it distributes 53,000 pounds of food Saturday morning.

Partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast, Jubilee Church and Pensacola Caring Hearts will hold a drive-thru food distribution service between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday — or until all the food has been handed out — at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds.

The food should help approximately 2,000 local families in need.

“As this pandemic continues, it continues to create stress and hopelessness on the families in our community,” said Jubilee Church Executive Pastor Tim Fox. “This is why we are excited to have this opportunity to do another major free food distribution for our community.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Fla. Church to Give Out 53,000 Pounds of Food During Drive-Through Distribution added by on
View all posts by Editor →