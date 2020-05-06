Pa. Church Gives Away Over 300 Boxes of Food to Help Out During Coronavirus Pandemic

(Press & Journal) — More than 300 boxes of food were given out to people in need at the Living Hope Church on Schoolhouse Road in Londonderry Township on Friday.

It was the second time the church has given away the boxes each filled with 35 to 40 pounds of perishable and nonperishable food. The first distribution was on April 17. …

The church also attended to the spiritual hunger of those in need of food. A sign was posted extending the offer to pray with church volunteers.

Continue reading this story >>