Indonesian Pastor’s Gathering With Family Interrupted by Angry Demand to Stop

(Voice of the Martyrs Australia) — Many Christians are facing increased persecution during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in parts of Indonesia where even small family gatherings of Christians are being protested.
Pastor Si of Huria Kristen Batak Protestant (HKBP) church was gathering with a very small group of family in his home when a Muslim Hajj and neighborhood leader barged in.
“The men were yelling in anger with a piece of timber, demanding we stop our meeting immediately,” said Pastor Si.
Pastor Si took a video of the incident as he is fearful the attacks will worsen and mobs will again form to threaten him.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!