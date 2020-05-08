Indonesian Pastor’s Gathering With Family Interrupted by Angry Demand to Stop

(Voice of the Martyrs Australia) — Many Christians are facing increased persecution during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in parts of Indonesia where even small family gatherings of Christians are being protested.

Pastor Si of Huria Kristen Batak Protestant (HKBP) church was gathering with a very small group of family in his home when a Muslim Hajj and neighborhood leader barged in.

“The men were yelling in anger with a piece of timber, demanding we stop our meeting immediately,” said Pastor Si.

Pastor Si took a video of the incident as he is fearful the attacks will worsen and mobs will again form to threaten him.

